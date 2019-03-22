Home Credit introduces new schemes on Samsung, Nokia, Panasonic News oi-Priyanka Dua The offer with Samsung, Nokia and Panasonic is valid upto 31st March 2019

Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd has introduced longer tenure schemes on leading smartphone brands including Samsung, Nokia, and Panasonic.

The limited period offer is aimed at providing freedom to customers who wish to purchase a new Smartphone on attractive EMI schemes.

"We've announced special affordable consumer-centric loans with additional benefits for those who aspire to own the coolest smartphone on the block. It is our constant endeavor to create newer avenues to ensure that our customers enjoy the best value for their purchases and we strongly believe that our collaboration with leading smartphone brands is yet another step taken in this direction," Artem Popov, Chief Sales Officer, Home Credit India, said.

Popov said, "Availing easily accessible loans with EMI options for a longer tenure, boosts the purchasing power of customers and empowers them to upgrade their technological preferences as & when required by them."

The offer with Samsung, Nokia and Panasonic is valid upto 31st March 2019 and available on select variants in the retail channel, such as:

Nokia- Models- Nokia8N, Nokia7N, Nokia8, Nokia8S, Nokia7, Nokia8N6, Nokia6P6. Samsung: S10e (128GB), S10 (512GB), S10 (128GB), S10+ (1TB), S10+ (512GB), S10+ (128GB), Note9 (512GB), Note9 (128GB), S9+ (256GB), S9+ (128GB), S9+ (64GB), S9 (256GB), S9 (128GB), S9 (64GB), A9 (6GB), A9 (8GB), A7 (128GB), A7/64GB, A50(6/64), A50(4/64).

Panasonic: EB-90S55ER8B, EB-90S55ER8K, EB-90S55ER8N, EB-90S62EX1K, EB-90S62EX1S, EB-90S62EXPK, EB-90S62EXPS, EB-90S62EZ1B, EB-90S62EZ1K, EB-90S62EZ1N, EB-90S62EZPB, EB-90S62EZPK, EB-90S62EZPN.