ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Home Credit introduces new schemes on Samsung, Nokia, Panasonic

    The offer with Samsung, Nokia and Panasonic is valid upto 31st March 2019

    By
    |

    Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd has introduced longer tenure schemes on leading smartphone brands including Samsung, Nokia, and Panasonic.

    Home Credit introduces new schemes on Samsung, Nokia, Panasonic

     

    The limited period offer is aimed at providing freedom to customers who wish to purchase a new Smartphone on attractive EMI schemes.

    "We've announced special affordable consumer-centric loans with additional benefits for those who aspire to own the coolest smartphone on the block. It is our constant endeavor to create newer avenues to ensure that our customers enjoy the best value for their purchases and we strongly believe that our collaboration with leading smartphone brands is yet another step taken in this direction," Artem Popov, Chief Sales Officer, Home Credit India, said.

    Popov said, "Availing easily accessible loans with EMI options for a longer tenure, boosts the purchasing power of customers and empowers them to upgrade their technological preferences as & when required by them."

    The offer with Samsung, Nokia and Panasonic is valid upto 31st March 2019 and available on select variants in the retail channel, such as:

    Nokia- Models- Nokia8N, Nokia7N, Nokia8, Nokia8S, Nokia7, Nokia8N6, Nokia6P6. Samsung: S10e (128GB), S10 (512GB), S10 (128GB), S10+ (1TB), S10+ (512GB), S10+ (128GB), Note9 (512GB), Note9 (128GB), S9+ (256GB), S9+ (128GB), S9+ (64GB), S9 (256GB), S9 (128GB), S9 (64GB), A9 (6GB), A9 (8GB), A7 (128GB), A7/64GB, A50(6/64), A50(4/64).

    Panasonic: EB-90S55ER8B, EB-90S55ER8K, EB-90S55ER8N, EB-90S62EX1K, EB-90S62EX1S, EB-90S62EXPK, EB-90S62EXPS, EB-90S62EZ1B, EB-90S62EZ1K, EB-90S62EZ1N, EB-90S62EZPB, EB-90S62EZPK, EB-90S62EZPN.

    Read More About: nokia samsung Panasonic Mobile news
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 22:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue