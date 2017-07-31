HomePod's firmware reveals face recognition feature on upcoming iPhone

Apple accidentally pushed the firmware for the HomePod yesterday and developers have shelled out some interesting information about the upcoming iPhones from the firmware.

The firmware from HomePod contains most of the code base for iPhones. The firmware revealed that the upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple will supposedly sport face recognition unlock feature.

Developer Troughton-Smith tweeted some vital information he got his hands on through firmware codebase. He wrote, "I can confirm reports that HomePod's firmware reveals the existence of upcoming iPhone's infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and elsewhere."

The firmware contains few codes for "BKFaceDetect". "BK" most probably refers to Biometric Kit. The code also has reference to the infrared camera. Speculations are that Apple will use an infrared camera to detect user's face even in the dark. The device will perform a 3D scan of the face to fulfill the purpose.

This is not the first time that reports of face recognition unlock have surface. Last month a similar report offered a speculation about the presence of the face detection technology. However, it is expected that Apple will launch three iPhone models this fall and it is not certain that which smartphone will sport the face recognition feature.

Apple will reportedly launch iPhone 7S and 7S Plus along with a new high-end model which will supposedly be called iPhone 8 or iPhone X.

The firmware also confirmed that the upcoming flagship from Apple will have a bezel less display that will surround the speakers and camera on the front panel.