Homtom debuts in India, launches three products

Chinese smartphone maker Homtom announce its entry into the Indian market with three devices i.e H1, H3 and H5 are priced at Rs 7,499, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.

"The Indian smartphone market has a reputation of providing an up thrust to budding phone companies, with the aim of meeting the public demands and generating best in class products, HOMTOM is sure to mark its place in the market. Bringing to you mobile phones with latest specs that are priced right for me you and every other individual, we at HOMTOM aim to strive for excellence" quoted Dilpreet Singh Sikka, Director Finance & Operations.

The Homtom H1 is available in Black and Gold variants, this model comes with 3000 mAh battery.

The smartphone features a 5.5-inch Incell HD display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 640 pixels. It also has two Micro SIM Card slots and the processor is MTK 1.3GHz 64 bit. It offers Face Unlock and Fingerprint Scanner for security.

On the camera front, Homtom comes 13-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and there is an 8-megapixel shooter.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and 3000mAh battery with OTG support.

While comes with 3500 mAh battery with HD+ In-cell display of 5.5". The camera comes with 13MP +2MP primary and 8 MP secondary lens respectively. The device has 3GB RAM and 32 GB ROM.

Lastly, Homtom 5 is backed by 3300 mAh battery with HD+ In-cell display of 5.7".

The device has a powerful camera with a 16MP +2MP primary and 8MP secondary lens. The phone has dual Micro SIM Card slots and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Furthermore, All Homtom mobile phones come with a 3-year warranty and 2 times screen replacement cover. The devices will be available at retail stores from Rs. 7499/- onwards.