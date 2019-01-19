Honor 10 Lite Flipkart flash sale on January 20

Honor, Huawei's sub-brand has launched some of the best affordable smartphones back in 2018 in India. The company has some impressive budget and mid-range smartphones in its kitty such as the Honor 9N, Honor 8X, Honor Play, and some others. This year, the company has launched its latest affordable smartphone, i.e, the Honor 10 Lite. The Honor 10 Lite is a successor of the company's widely popular Honor 9 Lite smartphone and it packs some interesting features that make it a good deal.

Honor is now hosting the first flash sale of Honor 10 Lite smartphone in India. The device is a Flipkart exclusive product and will be up for grabs on the e-commerce platform. Notably, the device will also be available from Honor India website. The sale begins at midnight 12:00 AM this Sunday, i.e, January 20th. As this is a flash sale, there will be limited units of the device available for purchase. If you are interested in purchasing the smartphone then you can visit Flipkart's website at the aforementioned time.

Honor 10 Lite Price and Offers:

The Honor 10 Lite is available in two variants including a 4GB RAM variant and a 6GB RAM variant. While the standard 4GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs 13,999, the high-end 6GB RAM variant is retailing for Rs 17,999 in India. Besides, users will be able to avail a bunch of offers on the purchase of a new Honor 10 Lite smartphone.

The users who make a purchase using SBI bank credit or debit card will get an additional discount of 10 percent. There are also cashback and vouchers available worth Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,800 from Reliance Jio and Cleartrip respectively. As for the offers on Honor India website, there will be cashback benefits including Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio and Rs 1,350 from Paytm. Mobikwik is also offering 15 percent supercash cashback up to a maximum of Rs 1500.

Honor 10 Lite specifications:

The Honor 10 Lite runs on an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset combined with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU for graphics. Like we mentioned earlier, the device comes in two RAM options including 4GB and 6GB which is clubbed with 64GB on internal storage. The internal storage on the device is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. There is a 6.21-inch display panel that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. For imaging, there is a dual-rear camera setup with a 13MP primary and 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 24MP front camera.