Honor 10 Lite Gets VoWiFi Support Via New EMUI Update

Honor has dished out a new update for its mid-range smartphone - the Honor 10 Lite. The device was announced back in January 2019 and has received a bunch of firmware updates since its arrival. The latest update is being rolled out in India and adds the recent Android security patch. Details are as follows:

Honor 10 Lite EMUI Update Details

The Honor 10 Lite's new firmware update weighs 0.93GB. You will receive a notification for the update. Alternatively, you can check it manually by heading to the Software Update section in the Settings menu. The update carries the firmware build EMUI 10.0.0.175.

Coming to the changelog, the EMUI update brings the February security patch. Also, it adds the support for VoWiFi calling feature which was first introduced by Airtel in the country.

The function of this feature is to allow the users to make an outgoing call despite a poor network connection using Wi-Fi. This is quite useful when there is low network reception indoors. Besides, the update optimizes the overall device stability and also enhances security.

Honor 10 Lite Hardware

The Honor 10 Lite runs on the mid-range octa-core Jirin 710 chipset that is combined with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It comes with a 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration and supports up to 512GB microSD card.

The device ships with the Android Pie-based EMUI skin. The smartphone features a 6.21-inch LCD panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution.

The imaging department is handled by a dual-camera module at the rear housing a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is a 2MP depth sensor as well. The selfies are clicked by the 20MP snapper upfront. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a Quick Charging supported 3,400 mAh battery.

