Honor 10 Lite launch event: Watch the live stream here

Honor, the e-smartphone brand from Huawei is all set to launch the first smartphone of 2019 in India. The company will be launching the Honor 10 Lite, which is the successor to the Honor 9 Lite.

The company is hosting a launch event in New Delhi on the 15th of January @ 11:30 AM. The entire launch event will be live streamed on various streaming platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Watch the live unveiling of the Honor 10 Lite here.

Honor 10 Lite expected price

The base variant of the Honor 10 Lite retails in China for 1399 Yuan (4 GB + 64 GB), and the smartphone is expected to cost Rs 13,999 in India. The Honor 10 Lite with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage iteration is likely to cost around Rs 19,000. The Honor 10 Lite will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Honor 10 Lite specifications

The Honor 10 Lite is expected to be the most affordable device from the company with a water-drop notch, which is most likely to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

The Honor 10 Lite has a 6.21-inch IPS LCD grade screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Honor 10 Lite is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage.

With respect to connectivity, the device has a dual SIM nano-SIM card slot (Hybrid solution) with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The Honor 10 Lite supports Bluetooth 4.2 and dual channel Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

The Honor 10 Lite has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP (f/2.2) RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The device also has super has a 24 MP selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture.

The mobile phone has a 3400 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Out of the box, the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top.