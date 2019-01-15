Honor 10 Lite launch live updates: Features, price, specifications and more

For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- As Karnataka Drama Shifts To Delhi, Mumbai, Who Is Trying To Poach Whom
- India vs Australia 2nd ODI — Live Updates
- Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Review: Cinematic Sound Experience At Budget Price
- Jeep Compass Longitude O Now Available In Petrol-Automatic Variant — Priced At Rs 18.9 Lakhs
- India's December WPI Comes Lower At 3.8%; Sharp Drop In Fuel Rates Help
- Sharma Joshi Tweets #IStandForRajuHirani; MeToo
- Let’s Traverse The Small Town Of Bhagalpur In Bihar
- Kangana’s Sari From Rekha
Honor is all set to launch the Honor 10 Lite in India, which is a mid-tier smartphone from the company with premium all-glass design, and a water-drop notch display. The device is based on the Kirin 710 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The smartphone offers an interesting choice of design, especially for a device, which costs less than Rs 15,000. Catch the live updates of the Honor 10 Lite here.
Comments