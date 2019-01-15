Honor 10 Lite launch live updates: Features, price, specifications and more

Honor is all set to launch the Honor 10 Lite in India, which is a mid-tier smartphone from the company with premium all-glass design, and a water-drop notch display. The device is based on the Kirin 710 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone offers an interesting choice of design, especially for a device, which costs less than Rs 15,000. Catch the live updates of the Honor 10 Lite here.

Watch the live stream here

Auto Refresh Feeds The launch event was expected to commence at 11:30