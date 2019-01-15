ENGLISH

Honor 10 Lite launch live updates: Features, price, specifications and more

Honor 10 Lite will be available exclusively on Flipkart

    Honor is all set to launch the Honor 10 Lite in India, which is a mid-tier smartphone from the company with premium all-glass design, and a water-drop notch display. The device is based on the Kirin 710 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    Honor 10 Lite launch live updates: Features, price, & specifications

     

    The smartphone offers an interesting choice of design, especially for a device, which costs less than Rs 15,000. Catch the live updates of the Honor 10 Lite here.

    January 15, 2019 | 11:52:24

    The launch event was expected to commence at 11:30

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
