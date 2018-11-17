Honor 10 lite with dual-rear camera setup spotted on TENNA

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has been fairly active this year and we have seen a number of feature-rich devices from the Chinese sub-brand. The company is expected to launch the toned down version of its widely popular Honor 10 smartphone. The upcoming Honor device is being called as Honor 10 Lite and the smartphone is said to launch on November 22, 2018. Now, only a few days prior to its launch the Honor 10 Lite has appeared on the TENNA.

The listing mentioned on the Chinese certification website gives an insight on the Honor 10 Lite's specifications, all the variants, and colors. This is not the first time that the upcoming Honor smartphone has made its way to TENNA, we have seen the Honor 10 Lite listing on the website earlier as well. However, back then there was not much revealed about the specifications and features which the device would offer.

The listing on TENNA suggests that the Honor 10 Lite will be available in three different models including HRY-TL00, HRY-ALOO, and HRY-AL00A. In terms of specification, it is being said that all of them will pack the same set of hardware, thus, it could be highly likely that the models could be according to different markets.

The TENNA listing of the device further suggests that it will feature a tall 6.21-inch full HD+ display which will offer a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Powering the smartphone will be an octa-core Qualcomm processor which will be clocked at 2.2GHz. The octa-core Qualcomm processor will be further clubbed with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage will be further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The Honor 10 Lite with a ship with latest Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box based on EMUI 9.0 skin on top.

For imaging, the device will make use of a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor along with a 2MP secondary sensor. The rear panel also houses the fingerprint scanner. Up front, the device will make use of a 24MP primary lens to capture selfies and to make video calls.

Image Source