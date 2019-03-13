Honor 10i with triple-lens primary camera setup leaks online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Honor is said to use an in-house Kirin 710 processor on the Honor 10i which will be combined with 4GB of RAM to handle all the multitasking.

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is gearing up for a new smartphone launch which will come under the Honor 10 series. The latest Honor smartphone leaked online is the Honor 10i and will be joining the Honor 10 bandwagon besides the Honor 10 and the Honor 10 Lite smartphones. The key highlight of the upcoming Honor 10i smartphone will be its triple-lens primary rear camera setup for photography.

The suggested Honor 10i smartphone has been initially spotted on a Russian website. Though there was not much revealed about the specifications and features of the smartphone, some other leaks give us an insight into its internals. The Honor 10i smartphone is tipped to sport an IPS display panel that will measure 6.2-inches in size and will offer a Full HD+ resolution. It is not known whether the display will sport a teardrop notch or a punch-hole design for the front camera.

In terms of hardware, Honor is said to use an in-house Kirin 710 processor which will be combined with 4GB of RAM to handle all the multitasking. The smartphone might offer a storage space of 128GB which is expected to be expandable via microSD card.

As for the remaining internals, the Honor 10i smartphone is said to sport a triple lens primary camera setup. If that's true then this will be second Honor smartphone to sport the triple lens camera module part form the Honor Magic 2. The rear camera is expected to come with a 24MP primary sensor accompanied with an 8MP and a 2MP sensor. Up front, there could be a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Currently, there is no information available on the battery of the device.

Also, Honor has not given any hint regarding the upcoming Honor 10i smartphone; however, with the device popping up via leaks, we can expect the company to unveil the smartphone soon for the masses.

