Honor 10X Lite Key Features Revealed Via New Leak: When Can We Expect Its Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor 10X series is likely getting a new model soon. The internet has started splashing out details on an affordable model called the Honor 10X Lite. While the launch detail of this new model isn't out yet, its key features have been leaked online. The device is tipped to be packed with an in-house mid-range Kirin processor and a beefy battery.

Honor 10X Lite Hardware And Software Details

The Honor 10X Lite's features and design have been tipped online by WinFuture.de. The leaked renders suggest the handset will adorn a punch-hole style display. The handset is also seen with a gradient rear surface and a quad-camera module housed within a rectangular module.

Both volume and power keys are placed at the right panel. It seems like the power key will double up as the fingerprint scanner for security. As per the leak, the device will come in black and green shades.

Now moving to the leaked hardware, the report suggests that the smartphone will make use if the HiSilicon Kirin 710A processor.

This mid-range chipset will be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 128GB native storage. We can't say for sure if the company will launch any other configuration of this handset or not. It is probably going to ship with Android 10 OS.

The device is said to sport a 6.67-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The smartphone will feature a punch-hole design with the camera cutout placed at the centre-top of the panel. For optics, the handset will be accommodating a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP wide-angle camera at the rear.

There will also be a pair of 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro shots. The front of the device might feature an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone could draw its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery aided by 22.5W fast charging support.

While no official launch date for the Honor 10X Lite has been announced, the entire-spec sheet leaking out is an indication for an imminent launch. It remains to be seen which markets will be the first to receive this unit.

Best Mobiles in India