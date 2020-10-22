Honor 10X Lite Official Launch Pegged For October 23: A New Mid-Range Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HoHonor is gearing up for a new mid-range smartphone launch. The upcoming smartphone will be called the Honor 10X Lite whose specifications and features were tipped recently via leaks. Now, its official launch has been confirmed for tomorrow in the international market. Following are the details:

Honor 10X Lite Official Launch And Sale Dates

The Honor 10X Lite will be launching on October 13 in Russia. The information has been shared by a tipster on Twitter. The device is said to go on pre-orders starting November 6 and the shipping is speculated to begin from November 13.

Honor 10X Lite Available For Pre-Order From November 6 & Available For Purchase From November 13 in Russia. pic.twitter.com/482EBWjxU7 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 21, 2020

The device is further said to hit the Saudi Arabian market following the Russia launch. The leaked renders of the handset have also been doing rounds online. The device will be featuring a gradient rear surface with a rectangular quad-camera setup.

The front of the device will have a punch-hole which will be positioned at the centre-top of the panel. An official teaser confirms the availability of the handset in Emerald Green and Icelandic Frost colours.

Now moving to the features, the smartphone will likely be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710A processor which also drives the recently launched Huawei Y7a. The smartphone will launch with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage space. It will also have an external microSD card support.

The Honor 10X Lite might sport an LCD display. However, the panel type and resolution aren't disclosed yet. The device could feature an 8MP camera inside the punch-hole for selfies. The quad-cameras at the rear is said to sport a 48MP primary sensor.

The device is expected to ship with an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset will further have a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 22.5W quick charging. Honor might announce the 10X Lite's launch date for other markets in the coming days. We will keep you posted on the same.

