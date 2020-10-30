Honor 10x Lite Officially Unveiled: What Are The Highlights? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor has expanded its mid-range smartphone series with the launch of Honor 10x Lite. The device has been announced in Saudi Arabia and with a punch-hole design. The handset is equipped with a big battery, an FHD+ display, and a quad-camera setup. The smartphone runs on an in-house Kirin processor, but comes void of Google apps and services.

Honor 10x Lite Highlight Features

The Honor 10x Lite has been announced with an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin processor. While the company hasn't revealed the name of the processor, rumors are rife that it could be the Kirin 710 processor. In the firmware department, the device will be shipping with Magic UI 3.1 and will have Google Mobile services pre-installed.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent. The FullView display has a punch-hole that stores the selfie camera. Speaking of which, the handset sports an 8MP camera inside the in-display camera cutout for selfies and video calling.

The rear camera setup has four sensors which include a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture. The setup also comprises an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture.

Honor has announced the device in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a provision for storage expansion of up to 512GB. The Honor 10x Lite is a 4G mid-range smartphone and offers connectivity options like USB Type-C port and, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

How Much The Honor 10x Lite Will Cost?

The Honor 10x Lite will be selling for SAR 799 in Saudi Arabia which is close to Rs. 16,000 in Indian currency. As of now, the company hasn't announced its launch date for the remaining markets, but some details could emerge in the coming days.

