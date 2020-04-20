Just In
Honor 10X Pro First Look Out: Packed With Punch Hole Display, Triple-Rear Cameras
Honor has been one of the most preferred brands besides Xiaomi and Realme when it comes to budget smartphones. The Honor 9X series has been the company's most successful lineup that was announced last year. Recently, a new member joined this lineup called the Honor 9X Lite. Now, it seems that the company might have plans to introduce its successor soon. Called the Honor 10X Pro, the upcoming handset has just appeared online.
Honor 10X Pro Leaked Renders
The alleged renders of the Honor 10X Pro come via Slashleaks. The publication has shared an image that reveals the fascia and the rear of the device. At the front, the device dons a punch-hole display that has ultra-narrow bezels on three sides (except for the chin). The punch-hole is accommodated on the top-left which has been the most usual positioning we have seen so far.
The earpiece is neatly tucked between the top bezel and the frame. The handset can be seen packing the volume keys and the power key on the left. We have seen the majority of the company's device with the same placement of control keys. A change in design would have been much appreciated.
Some brands have already experimented with the placement of keys on either side, which is more of a practical design approach. The image doesn't show where the USB Type-C port or the 3.5mm headphone jack is placed, but, their positioning at the bottom can't be ruled out.
Moving to the rear, the Honor 10X Pro packs three cameras that are placed within a rectangular module with a text inscribed with "64MP AI Triple cameras". As of now, the remaining camera features are undisclosed. But, we can expect the primary sensor to be accompanied by a wide-angle sensor and a bokeh lens.
No fingerprint can be seen on the rear panel, so it is mystery weather there will side-mounted or an in-display scanner for security. Honor is said to pack the HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor which will be an upgrade over the Kirin 810 SoC on its successor. Furthermore, the device is said to arrive with a 20W fast charging capacity. While the battery capacity hasn't been revealed, the company should pack at least a 4,000 mAh unit.
