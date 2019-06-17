ENGLISH

    Honor 20 Achieved One Million Sale Of Units In Just 14 Days

    By
    |

    Last month in May Honor launched its Honor 20 series in China. The smartphone is currently available for the Chinese market only and the latest report has claimed that the Honor 20 has crossed 1 million units sale in only 14 days. With the announcement of this achievement, the company has also declared that the Honor 20 Pro will be up for sale in China from June 18.

    Honor 20 Achieved One Million Sale Of Units In Just 14 Days

     

    Honor 20 Pro Price

    The Honor 20 Pro will arrive with an 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage in China with a price point of CNY3,199 ($460 Rs 30,176 approx) and CNY3,499 ($505 or Rs 33,128) respectively.

    Honor 20 Specifications

    The Honor 20 is launched in India. The device comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets power from an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage.

    In terms of camera, the handset uses a quad camera setup at its back comprising a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 16MP sensor, third and fourth as a 2MP sensor. At the front, the smartphone houses a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    Connectivity features on board the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5 LE and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,750mAh battery which comes with a 22.5W charging adapter and runs Android 9(Pie) topped with Magic UI 2.1. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a few more sensors.

    Read More About: honor 20 honor smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
