Just In
- 31 min ago Samsung India Ready Action Achieved 161.8 Million Engagements On Social Media
- 1 hr ago Tata Sky Launches 'Room TV Service: Here Are All The Details
- 2 hrs ago Vivo iQOO Youth Edition Gets 3C Certified With 22.5 Rapid Charging; Launch Imminent
- 2 hrs ago India Planning To Build Its Own Space Station By 2030
Don't Miss
- Movies RRR: Nizam Rights Of Jr NTR And Ram Charan's Movie To Be Sold For This Historic Amount?
- Automobiles MG Motors Plans To Launch eZS All Electric SUV — Slated For Late 2019
- Finance Nifty Earnings For Jan-Mar Touched 5-Quarter Low
- News Ethiopian Airlines rubbishes 'pilot error' claim by US politician
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas Proves She Is The Queen Of Street-style Looks With This Outfit
- Sports ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former cricketers slam Pakistan for 'going down without a fight' against India
- Education RSOS 10th Result 2019: Steps To Check Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Honor 20 Achieved One Million Sale Of Units In Just 14 Days
Last month in May Honor launched its Honor 20 series in China. The smartphone is currently available for the Chinese market only and the latest report has claimed that the Honor 20 has crossed 1 million units sale in only 14 days. With the announcement of this achievement, the company has also declared that the Honor 20 Pro will be up for sale in China from June 18.
Honor 20 Pro Price
The Honor 20 Pro will arrive with an 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage in China with a price point of CNY3,199 ($460 Rs 30,176 approx) and CNY3,499 ($505 or Rs 33,128) respectively.
Honor 20 Specifications
The Honor 20 is launched in India. The device comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets power from an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage.
In terms of camera, the handset uses a quad camera setup at its back comprising a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 16MP sensor, third and fourth as a 2MP sensor. At the front, the smartphone houses a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.
Connectivity features on board the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5 LE and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,750mAh battery which comes with a 22.5W charging adapter and runs Android 9(Pie) topped with Magic UI 2.1. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a few more sensors.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
36,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
32,990
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270