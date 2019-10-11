Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) TENNA Certification Suggests Imminent Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor seems to be gearing up to bring a new device in its '20' series. This lineup was officially launched earlier this year with the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and the Honor 20 Lite (Honor 20i in India). The upcoming device dubbed Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) has been officially teased in China. Besides the official teaser, the device has also been certified by TENNA which indicates an imminent launch.

Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) Clears TENNA Certification

The Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) has been spotted in a TENNA listing with LRA-AL00 model number. It is listed with 157.2 x 73.2 x 7.65mm dimensions and 172.5 grams. Notably, the official teaser by Zhao Ming, Honor's president suggested an affordable device for female youth.

As for specifications, the device likely to feature a full HD+ display measuring 6.3-inches and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The smartphone has been previously leaked with an unspecified octa-core processor accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

It is said to come with Android Pie OS with an EMUI user interface. The device is likely to come with a triple-camera setup similar to the Honor 20i. The sensors are expected to be a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor (probably a wide-angle sensor), and a 2MP depth sensor. There could be a 16MP camera upfront to capture selfies.

The device has previously cleared its certification via 3C in China. The device is said to be backed by a 4,000 mAh with 20W fast charging support. As of now, there is no specific timeline available for the launch. But, it is tipped to come in two color options - green and black. It remains to be seen when this device lands in India and in what price segment.

via

Best Mobiles in India