Honor 20 Pro camera samples leak ahead of launch

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is gearing up to announce a new series called Honor 20. The launch is slated to happen today in London. Speculations claim that the company will take the wraps off two smartphones - Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro at the event. And, it has already been confirmed that these smartphones will be launched in India on June 11.

While the launch event is slated to kick start in a few hours, the Honor 20 Pro camera samples have been leaked. These camera samples have been on Weibo, Twitter and Instagram by a user Bang Gogo. The photos shared on Instagram show that the device has zooming capabilities. The other photos show the dynamic range that can be picked up by the sensors and the drastically different exposure in the same scene.

Honor 20 Pro camera specs leak

As per previous reports, Honor 20 Pro is likely to arrive with a rear camera module similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. At the rear, this smartphone is likely to make use of a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 16MP secondary camera sensor with a wide-angle lens and a third 8MP camera with a telephoto lens. It is said that this camera setup will include a dedicated a 2MP macro camera too.

Up front, there are claims that there will be an in-display selfie camera as there will be a punch-hole display similar to the Honor View20. The company has been teasing this device with the tagline "Capture Wonder", which emphasizes the pro-grade camera.

Other features of Honor 20 series

The upcoming Honor smartphones are also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, which was missing on the View20. Recently, the company shared a few images that showed the focused design of the smartphone. Later, a teaser video was revealed showing the Dynamic Holographic glass back design.

Previous leaks have hinted at the presence of Black, Blue, White and Twilight color options. And, these devices are likely to get the power from a Kirin 980 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/256GB ROM variants.