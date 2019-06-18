Honor 20i Sale Today: Triple Rear Cameras For Rs. 14,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor announced its premium smartphone lineup, the Honor 20 last week in India. The latest series comprises of the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and the Honor 20i. The Honor 20i which is the affordable model is going up for sale today. The primary highlight of this device is the triple-lens rear camera module for sub Rs. 15,000 price tag.

Honor 20i Price And Sale Details:

The Honor 20i will be available for purchase online on Flipkart today. The sale will go live sharp at 12:00 PM, so, make sure you visit the platform a bit early. The will be retailing for Rs. 14,999 and can also be purchased via offline retail stores in the country.

There are a bunch of offers which can be availed in the purchase of the device from Flipkart. The company is offering 'Love it or Return it Challenge' in which one can get up to 90 percent buyback. The other offers in the mix include no-cost EMI options beginning at Rs. 2,500 per month.

Besides, users will also get an additional Rs. 2,200 cashback with up to 125GB 4G data courtesy Relaince Jio. This offer can be availed on the recharges of Rs. 198/Rs. 299 via the MyJio app.

Honor 20i Quick Specifications:

The primary triple-lens setup on the rear consists of a 24MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calls there is a 32MP snapper up front. The cameras are AI backed and offer various shooting modes including night scene, HDR and others.

The display is an IPS LCD panel measuring 6.21-inches with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch on top for the selfie camera. An octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset powers the smartphone.

The device comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Honor 20i supports a hybrid microSD card using which the memory can be expanded to up to 512GB. It runs on Android Pie OS with EMUI 9 interface on top. Backing it up is a 4,000mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India