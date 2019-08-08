Just In
Honor 20i Phantom Red Sale Today On Flipkart And Amazon — Price, Offers, Specs
Honor, the Chinese smartphone maker recently launched its Honor 20i smartphone in the Indian market. Now, the company has announced the availability of limited edition Phantom Red 20i on Amazon and Flipkart. The new color variant will be up for sale on August 8. The highlights of the smartphone are a triple rear-camera setup, dewdrop notch display and more. Here are the details:
Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition Specifications
In terms of specifications, the Honor 20i Phantom Red will be identical to the original variant. The smartphone flaunts a 6.21-inch IPS FHD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a dewdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Kirin 710 SoC, clubbed with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.
It is backed by 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 9.1 build on top of Android Pie OS.
On the optical front, the Honor 20i Phantom Red sports a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 24MP primary + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lenses + 2MP depth sensor with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.
On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 3G /4G, Dual SIM, Nano-SIM, GPRS, WIFI, Bluetooth, and VoLTE. The smartphone packs a 3400mAh non-removable battery.
Honor 20i Phantom Red Price And Offers
The Honor 20i Phantom Red will be up for sale on Flipkart and Amazon India with a price tag of Rs. 12,999. Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent on ICICI debit and credit card purchase.
Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering the smartphone with a discount of 10 per cent on SBI credit card purchase.
