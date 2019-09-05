ENGLISH

    Honor 20s And Honor Play 3 Launched: Price And Specifications

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Honor 20s and Honor Play 3 have been launched in China. Both the phones feature punch-hole displays, triple rear cameras, and run Android 9 Pie topped by Magic UI 2.1.1. While the Honor 20s is available in blue, white, and black color options, you can have the Honor Play 3 in blue, black and red colors.

    Honor 20s And Honor Play 3 Launched: Price And Specifications

     

    Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 Specifications And Price

    The Honor 20s comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display. It uses an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Its triple rear camera includes a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP setup. And, it has a 32MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone features a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3,750mAh battery.

    On the other hand, the Honor Play 3 packs a 6.39-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor and houses up to 6GB RAM. It has the same rear camera setup, as seen for the Honor 20s. At the front, the phone houses an 8MP sensor. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery capacity.

    The Honor 20s sale starts tonight. The device will be priced at CNY 1,899 (approx. 19,000) for 6GB RAM/128GB ROM storage option. And, its top-end variant of 8GB RAM/128GB ROM will be priced at CNY 2,199 (nearly Rs. 22,000).

    Whereas, the sale for the Honor Play 3 smartphone will begin from September 17, 2019. Its price begins from CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant. Its other two storage options including 4GB RAM/128GB ROM and 6GB RAM/64GB ROM can be availed at CNY 1,299 (approx. Rs. 13,000).

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
