Honor 20S With Triple-Lens Cameras To Go Official On September 4 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor might soon launch a new handset in its premium '20' series. The lineup introduced earlier this year comprises of three models - the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and the Honor 20i. The upcoming variant in this series is dubbed the 20S and it is scheduled to go official next month. Let's have a look at the details:

Honor 20S Official Launch Set For September 2019:

A teaser shared by the company on Weibo suggests a September 4 launch date in China. The Chinese manufacturer has started taking pre-orders for the handset which will be live till the launch date. The smartphone is said to come with identical hardware and software features as the standard Honor 20 but will offer an upgraded camera module.

While the teaser doesn't reveal the key specifications of the device, it showcases the rear panel. The device will offer a triple-camera module stacked vertically on the top left and will feature a gradient back panel. Honor is yet to announce its availability in India and other markets and also the pricing.

Honor 20S Rumored Hardware:

The triple-lens setup on the device is said to pack a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary and depth sensor is the same as the standard Honor 20 and it's the ultra-wide senor which is different.

The device might offer a 6.26-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. It remains to be seen if the company opts for a punch-hole design or a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Besides, the device is suggested to be powered by an octa-core 2.6GHz Kirin 980 chipset.

The device might come with multiple RAM and storage options (up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage). The device might draw its power from a 3,650 mAh battery backed by the 20W SuperCharge technology. Notably, these features have been spotted in the TENNA listing.

Our Take:

Honor did a good job with the Honor 20 series. Loaded with features, this lineup is priced reasonably and one can choose from three different variants depending on their requirements. The details on the upcoming Honor 20S are scarce, but the suggested ones indicate a capable premium handset. We will keep you updated with the details on the Honor 20S, so, stay tuned with us.

