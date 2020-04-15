Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, And Honor 30 Pro+ With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price And Specs

Honor 30 Pro And Honor P30 Pro+ Specifications

The Honor 30 Pro and the P30 Pro comes with almost similar features except for the camera specifications. Both the smartphones flaunt a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED waterfall display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels and the Pro+ variant sports 90Hz refresh rate screen.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Kirin 990 5G processor, clubbed with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs. The smartphones Honor 30 Pro is backed by an 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage. Whereas the Honor 30 Pro+ variant will be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. Users can also expand the storage up to 256GB via NM (Nano Memory) card technology.

On the software front, both the smartphones runs Android 10 OS on top of MagicUI 3.1. The smartphone draws power from 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging, and the Honor 30 Pro+ model supports 27W Wireless charging.

On the optical front, the Honor 30 Pro sports a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of 40MP Sony IMX600 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 8MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital zoom along with an LED flash.

The Honor 30 Pro+ also comes with the triple rear-camera setup with the combination of 50MP camera with Sony IMX700 RYYB of 1.22μm sensor + 16MP ultra-wide camera + 8MP periscope camera with OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital zoom. The camera sensor are also capable of recording videos at 4K 60fps, 1920fps super slow-motion 720p, 960fps 1080p slow-motion.

Both the smartphones come with a dual punch-hole camera with 32MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide sensor for selfies and video calls.

Honor 30 Specifications

The Honor 30 flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Kirin 985 5G, paired with ARM Mali-G77 GPU. It is backed by 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage, and users can also expand the memory up to 256GB with NM card.

On the optical front, Honor 30 features 40MP Sony IMX600 primary sensor accompanied with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP periscope telephoto lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 32MP front camera for selfie and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support.

Honor 30 Price

The Honor 30 will be available in Midnight Black, Green, Titanium Silver and Neon Purple color option with a starting price of Yuan 2,999 ($424 / Rs. 32,440 approx.) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant is priced at Yuan 3,199 ($452 / Rs. 34,600 approx.) and the top-end model will be up for grabs at Yuan 3,499 ($495 / Rs. 37,845 approx.) for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Honor 30 Pro Price

The Honor 30 Pro will also be available in same color variants with a starting price of Yuan 3,999 ($566 or Rs. 43,250 approx.) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. The high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage will be listed for Yian 4,399 ($622 / Rs. 47,580 approx.). The smartphone will be up for sale from April 21.

Honor 30 Pro+ Price

The Honor 30 Pro+ is launched with a price tag of Yuan 4,999 ($707 or Rs. 54,135 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The 12GB RAM +256 GB ROM variant will cost yuan 5,499 ($778 / Rs. 59,470 approx.).