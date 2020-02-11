Honor 30 Series Tipped To Arrive In April This Year: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei is known for launching a new series of smartphones in June every year. Now, a report suggested that the former is planning to launch its new series of smartphones in April this year. This new update is coming from a Twitter named called Rodent950. The tweet claims that Honor is all set to bring a new flagship series in April 2020, which is expected to be Honor 30.

Honor 30 Flagship Series: Expected Features And Specification

The upcoming smartphone series is likely to feature Kirin 990 SoC. The smartphone is expected to feature a punch-hole front camera, high-resolution rear camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, quad rear camera, and fast charging.

On the camera front, the series is likely to have a 64MP sensor. The refresh rate of the display should be 90Hz, reports 91Mobiles. This might be a rumor too, as the report states that the production of the devices has not started. Furthermore, the report states that the Indian version will feature a different version of Android.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to bring the 9X Lite, which is the third smartphone under its 9X series. In fact, a teaser poster has been shared by the company, and it seems the upcoming smartphone is likely to have a 48MP Dual Camera.

The smartphone is expected to a fingerprint scanner at the back. In addition, you'll find a power button and the volume rocker will be placed on the right side of the smartphone. Apart from that, there will be flashlights on the rear cameras. The company launched Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro in China last year with Kirin 810 processor. At present, there is no information about the processor of the 9X Lite smartphone. But many reports which are surfacing online suggested that it might be Kirin 710 or Kirin 710F.

