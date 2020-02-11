ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Honor 30 Series Tipped To Arrive In April This Year: Report

    By
    |

    Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei is known for launching a new series of smartphones in June every year. Now, a report suggested that the former is planning to launch its new series of smartphones in April this year. This new update is coming from a Twitter named called Rodent950. The tweet claims that Honor is all set to bring a new flagship series in April 2020, which is expected to be Honor 30.

    Honor 30 Series Tipped To Arrive In April This Year: Report

     

    Honor 30 Flagship Series: Expected Features And Specification

    The upcoming smartphone series is likely to feature Kirin 990 SoC. The smartphone is expected to feature a punch-hole front camera, high-resolution rear camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, quad rear camera, and fast charging.

    On the camera front, the series is likely to have a 64MP sensor. The refresh rate of the display should be 90Hz, reports 91Mobiles. This might be a rumor too, as the report states that the production of the devices has not started. Furthermore, the report states that the Indian version will feature a different version of Android.

    Meanwhile, the company is planning to bring the 9X Lite, which is the third smartphone under its 9X series. In fact, a teaser poster has been shared by the company, and it seems the upcoming smartphone is likely to have a 48MP Dual Camera.

    The smartphone is expected to a fingerprint scanner at the back. In addition, you'll find a power button and the volume rocker will be placed on the right side of the smartphone. Apart from that, there will be flashlights on the rear cameras. The company launched Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro in China last year with Kirin 810 processor. At present, there is no information about the processor of the 9X Lite smartphone. But many reports which are surfacing online suggested that it might be Kirin 710 or Kirin 710F.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: honor
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X