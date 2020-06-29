Honor 30 Youth Edition Confirmed To Debut On July 2: Expected Features, Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor seems to have a couple of smartphones that may hit the markets in the coming months. The Honor 30 Youth Edition has also been doing rounds for quite some time online and now has finally got an official arrival date. Alongside its official launch date, its renders have also surfaced online.

Honor 30 Youth Edition Official Launch Date

The Honor 30 Youth Edition is scheduled to launch on July 2, 2020. The company confirmed this information via its official handle on Weibo. The devices will come with 5G capabilities and will be first introduced in China.

Notably, this handset is also being called the Honor 30 Lite and is speculated to debut as the rebadged Huawei Enjoy Z. The teaser poster shared suggests two color options. Also, both variants can be seen with a gradient panel housing a triple-camera setup at the top-left corner.

The poster further confirms the placement of a fingerprint scanner on the side-panel. It is worth mentioning that the company is also launching the Honor 10X Max on the same day.

The Honor 30 Youth Edition is likely to come with a 6.5-inches LCD display. It is said to offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and also a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a U-shaped notch accommodating the selfie camera. Speaking of the optics, the notch upfront will offer a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The device is likely to incorporate the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC. It might come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. We can expect it to offer an expandable storage option, but it remains to be seen up to how much. The software side is said to be handled by Android 10-based Magic UI OS. We might see it a 4,000 mAh battery unit which will be accompanied by 18W fast charging.

Notably, the upcoming Honor 10X Max is also expected to be a mid-range offering. With the launch of both these handsets, the company should bounce back in this segment giving tough competition to the other players such as Realme and Xiaomi.

via

Best Mobiles in India