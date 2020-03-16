Honor 30S 5G Under Development: Key Specs Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor began this year with the launch of an affordable smartphone in India. Now, the Huawei's sub-brand is gearing up to bring its flagship smartphone series dubbed the Honor 30. The upcoming lineup is expected to go official in China initially; likely by the end of March. Now, a device in this series called the Honor 30s is doing rounds online along with its key specifications.

Honor 30s Leaked Specifications

The Honor 30s is also said to come with 5G connectivity as the majority of the flagships smartphones nowadays. The device is said to draw its power from the in-house Kirin HiSilicon 820 processor. This is a new mid-range chipset from Huawei which is enabled with 5G network support.

And if the reports are to be believed, then the Honor 30s will be the company's first mid-range smartphone to be backed by this processor. The report from GSMArena further suggests that the Honor 30s have bagged 3C certification in China.

The listing not only indicates an imminent launch, but also support for 40W fast charging. The battery capacity is yet to be disclosed. The report also suggests a quad-rear camera setup for imaging on the Honor 30s.

The camera module is similar to the V30 series. However, the camera specifications have not been revealed by the report. The device will be using a fingerprint scanner on the side instead of an in-display or rear-mounted scanner for security.

It is also unknown what size and type of display the device will be equipped with. But, considering it will be a 5G enabled smartphone, we can expect it to offer an FHD+ resolution. Also, whether it has a punch-hole or notch is something we need to see. The specifications and design are likely to be teased ahead of the launch, which we expect to happen sometime soon.

