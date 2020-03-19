Honor 30S Launch Date Confirmed On March 30: Expected Specifications News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor is all set to launch its latest smartphone - the Honor 30S. There are already too many rumors and speculations about the smartphone out there. According to the rumors, the smartphone is speculated to launch in April. However, Honor has released an official confirmation via Weibo account that the smartphone will be announced on March 30, 2020.

The company has shared a launch date poster of the Honor 30S, the poster confirms that the smartphone is scheduled to launch on March 30. However, the poster image doesn't reveal any information on the specifications of the smartphone. According to the previous report, Honor 30S is going to be the first smartphone to feature Huawei's upcoming Kirin 820 chipset. The smartphone is also said to support 5G connectivity.

Reports also suggest that the Honor 30S will be equipped with Cortex-A77 CPU cores with Mali-G77GPU. Besides, the Honor 30S smartphone, one of the Honor Nova 7 series smartphone and the Honor 10X are also speculated to feature the Kirin 820 chipset. Also do note that the company has not confirmed the name of the processor and the Kirin 820 is just an expected name.

Honor 30S is going to be the successor of the Honor 20S which was launched back in September 2019. Meanwhile, there is no official information on specifications of the Honor 30S available so far. However, leak renders of the smartphone does reveal that the smartphone will be launch in orange and white gradient color option.

Earlier reports suggest that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display which houses the front camera module. The smartphone is also said to feature a rectangular-shaped rear camera setup placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel along with an LED flash. The Honor 30S is also expected to support up to 40W fast charging support.

