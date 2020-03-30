Honor 30S Price Tipped Just Ahead Of Official Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is said to be working on the Honor 30S mid-range smartphone which is scheduled to go official on March 30th. The device has been leaked several times online is said to be a new 5G offering by the Huawei's sub-brand. A recent report indicated that the Kirin 820 5G chipset driving this unit outperformed the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Now, just ahead of its launch, its pricing has been tipped.

Honor 30S Prices Leaked Online

The Honor 30S' pricing has been revealed via a leaked image taken at an official Honor store. The leaked image of the counter shoes the Honor 30S price tag to be ¥2699 which is roughly around Rs. 28,633 in India. It is unclear if the company will launch the handset with the aforementioned price tag or there will be some differences.

Also, the company is yet to reveal by when it plans to bring the handset in India as well as the remaining markets around the globe. We expect Honor to share some details on the same in the coming days and will keep you updated on the same.

Honor 30S Expected Hardware

The Honor 30S is expected to be a premium mid-range smartphone that will make use of the in-house Kirin 820 5G chipset. The device is speculated to launch with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is currently unknown if the device will come with support for an external microSD card and if yes, then up to how much.

The device is said to launch with an FHD+ display, but its size is unknown. However, it is said to feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera. At the back, the handset will feature a quad-camera setup which will probably house a 64MP primary sensor.

We can expect the remaining setup to comprise an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro, and a depth sensor. But, the specifications have still kept a mystery. It is said to launch with the Android 10 OS wrapped under EMUI skin.

The device is said to feature a fingerprint scanner on the side panel for biometric authentication. Lastly, a 40W fast charging supported battery is said to keep the processor running.

