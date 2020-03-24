Honor 30S With Kirin 820 5G Outperforms Snapdragon 765G On AnTuTu News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor recently confirmed that the company is planning to launch the Honor 30S smartphone and the launch event is scheduled at March 30. It will be the first device from the company to feature the Kirin 820 chipset with 5G-capabilities.

In the latest report, the smartphone is spotted on AnTuTu benchmarks sharing the key features of the smartphone. The benchmark test revealed that the phone will feature the Kirin 820 5G processor with better performance than the Snapdragon 765G processor.

The AnTuTu listing suggests that the Honor 30S with model number CDY-AN90 is powered by the octa-core Kirin 820 chipset. The processor is equipped with quad-core Cortex-A76 and quad-core Cortex-A5. The chipset is clocked at 2.3GHz with Mali G57 graphics.

The Honor 30S managed to score 130,080 in CPU test, 61,788 in the UX test, in the GPU test it acquired 116,516 points, and 66,886 points in memory test of the benchmarking platform. In total, the smartphone manages to score 375,270.

According to the reports, the Kirin 820G outperformed the Snapdragon 765G in CPU, GPU and memory test. However, it scored slightly less in the UX test. The report suggests that the Kirin 820 chipset also perform better than Kirin 810 chipset.

The Honor 30S AnTuTu listing suggests that the phone will run on Android 10 operating system with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The listing has not revealed anything about the size of the display, the Honor 30S will support Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary camera setup accompanied with a wide-angle lens, macro lens, depth sensor and LED flash. The Honor 30S was also listed in 3C authority of China with model number CNY-AN00. The listing revealed that the smartphone will ship with a 40W fast charging support.

Let's see what Honor is planning to offer with the upcoming smartphone on March 30.

