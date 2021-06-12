Honor 50, 50 Pro, 50 SE Full Specs Out Ahead Of Launch; Here's What The Flagship Series Offers News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor recently confirmed the launch of its new generation flagship Honor 50 series. The Huawei's former sub-brand has scheduled the launch event for June 16. Several rumors have surfaced in the past few months revealing some of the key features of the Honor 50 and the Honor 50 Pro. The leaks have also suggested the third variant in this lineup called the Honor 50 SE. Now, right ahead of the official launch, the entire spec-sheet of the Honor 50 series have been revealed.

Honor 50 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead Of June 16 Launch

The Honor 50 series specifications have been leaked in full glory by 91 Mobiles in association with tipster Sugdhanshu Aggarwal. According to the report, the standard Honor 50 and the Honor 50 Pro will have a similar set of hardware except for a few hardware change.

Starting with the standard Honor 50, the device is said to come with a 6.57-inch OLED display that will support an FHD+ resolution. The vanilla variant will have a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor. The remaining setup is said to include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots.

The handset will feature a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Honor 50 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778 processor. There will be a 4,300 mAh battery driving the handset supported by 66W fast charging.

Notably, the Honor 50 Pro will have a bigger 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The processor and the rear cameras will be identical to the standard model. The firmware on both devices will also be the same, i.e, Magic UI 4.2. The front camera and the battery would be different from the vanilla Honor 50.

The Honor 50 Pro is said to come with a dual selfie camera module comprising a 32MP primary and a 12MP additional sensor. The handset will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that will support 100W fast charging.

As far as the Honor 50 SE is concerned, it will be the low-end variant in the upcoming flagship series which will have a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display. The device will offer an FHD+ resolution and accommodate a 16MP front camera for selfies.

The Honor 50 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and will have the same Magic UI 4.2 OS pre-installed. This variant will have a triple-lens camera setup with 100MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Lastly, a 4,000 mAh battery powered by 66W fast charging will wrap up the spec sheet.

