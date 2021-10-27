Honor 50 Lite With SD 662 SoC, Honor 50 Goes Official Globally; When To Expect India Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is gradually picking up pace with smartphone launches and has already introduced a bunch of 5G and 4G smartphones for the masses. The latest offering by the company in the global market is the Honor 50 series which has two different models packed with premium mid-range hardware. The company has already this lineup in China back in June this year. However, the Honor 50 Pro and the Honor 50 SE were introduced alongside the standard model instead of the Honor 50 Lite.

Honor 50 Lite Specifications: What Makes It Different From Standard Honor 50?

The Honor 50 Lite has been launched with a 6.67-inch LCD display. This is slightly bigger than the vanilla model. However, the panel is also different. The standard Honor 50 comes with an OLED panel instead of LCD. The Honor 50 Lite's display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers 1080 x 2376 pixels FHD+ resolution.

The Honor 50 Lite uses the Snapdragon 662G processor which is a downgrade compared to the Honor 50. The latter is equipped with the Snapdragon 778G processor. This model comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device has been pre-installed with Android 11 and Magic UI 4.2 interface. The device will have Google Mobile services support in the international market.

The Honor 50 Lite has quad-cameras at the back where the primary lens is 64MP with an f/1.9 aperture. The remaining sensors are an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP sensor for the macro sensor. The primary camera on the vanilla Honor 50 is a 108MP sensor. The punch-hole upfront has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The Honor 50 Lite features a side=mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The connectivity options are 4G, Wi-Fi (dual band), and Bluetooth. The device gets its power from a 4,300 mAh battery that gets its charge over a USB Type-C port. The device also comes with a 66W fast charging technology.

Honor 50 Lite, Honor 50 Global Market Price

The Honor 50 Lite have been announced starting at Euros 299 which is around Rs. 26,000. It is slated to go on sale starting November 18 in the international market. Currently, there is no information available for its global launch.

