Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro listed during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

The Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro those were exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India so long are now available for sale on Flipkart.

Honor, the Huawei sub-brand seems to have opted for the expansion of the availability of the Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro during the four-day Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. While the sale debuted today, these smartphones will be listed only on September 21.

The Honor 6X will be available in two variants - 3GB and 32GB priced at Rs. 10,999 and 4GB and 64GB priced at Rs. 12,999 via Flipkart. The original pricing of these variants of the Honor 6X is Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999 and will go on sale after a Rs. 1,000 discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale ending on September 24.

On the other hand, the Honor 8 Pro will be available at up to Rs. 3,000 exchange offer on its original pricing of Rs. 29,999. Similar offers will be available on these smartphones on Amazon India too as the online retailer will host the Great Indian Festival sale starting from today.

In addition to the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian sale, Honor has also kick-started the Big Diwali Sale. As a part of this sale, the company will be offering special offers and discounts on popular products. This sale will be valid until September 24. During the sale, those who purchase the Honor 8 Pro from the official Honor web store will get a free accessories gift box comprising of a Type-C cable, a Selfie Stick, a micro USB to USB Type-C converter, and headphones worth Rs. 2,000.

Also, there will be an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 off on the Honor 6X while purchasing it from the official Honor web store. The Honor Band 3 buyers will get a free Honor Sports Flask. The Huawei Watch 2 variants will also be bundled with a free accessories gift box. Those who opt to buy the 10,000mAh power bank will get 40% discount costing Rs. 1,999. Also, some accessories will be available with a flat 50% discount.