Honor 7A: Best Dual-lens smartphone available at an unbelievable price

Smartphones continue to get smarter and powerful with time. Even the handsets priced under Rs. 10,000 now offer capable features that were once only seen in high-end mobile devices. With growing number of smartphone companies, the competition has got tougher and it has become a task for consumers to zero down on one particular product. Having said that, if you are in the market for a budget smartphone with a capable camera hardware, Honor 7A just fits the bill.

Priced at Rs. 8,999, Honor 7A is company's most affordable dual-lens camera smartphone. The handset features a 13MP+2MP dual-lens rear camera system that can create a hardware driven bokeh effect. Honor 7A also sports an 8 MP front camera with soft selfie lighting flash to ensure the perfect selfie output in every light condition.

Let' get into details of the camera hardware and software features that make Honor 7A the best dual-lens camera smartphone in its respective price-point.

Impressive Camera hardware at budget price-point

Honor 7A comes with a 13MP+2MP dual-lens rear camera, making it the most affordable dual-lens camera smartphone in the Indian market. The ultra sharp dual-lens camera setup on Honor 7A enables you to capture beautiful pictures with natural depth of field effect. The hardware driven bokeh effect is created by the dedicated 2MP secondary camera unit. Interestingly, the popular Redmi Note 5 does not offer a dual-lens camera for bokeh shots. You cannot create depth of field effect with Redmi Note 5.

The camera on Honor 7A also supports geo-tagging, which works as a digital timestamp to find out the location, date and time of a captured image. Besides, the dual-lens camera setup supports touch focus to allow you capture the perfect shot every time you tap the shutter button. Honor 7A's dual-lens camera is also intelligent enough to sense gestures and smiles to take a shot.

Bright selfies even in low-light situations

Honor 7A also ensures best-in-class selfie experience in sub Rs. 10,000 price-point. The smartphone is loaded with an 8MP front camera that works on F/2.2 wide aperture for vivid selfies in daylight. The smartphone steps up the selfie game by accompanying the front-facing camera with a smart soft LED light. With Honor 7A, you can even click a selfie in low-light with the same amount of clarity and details. The smartphone is a great companion for budding content creators who love taking pictures to post on growing social networking platforms like Instagram and Snapchat.

Easy to use Camera App

Like previous Honor smartphones, Honor 7A's camera also works on the simple to use and feature-rich camera application. The camera UI offers everything you need under one roof. Fire up the camera and you can access Portrait mode, Wide aperture mode, Moving pictures and Beauty mode right at the main screen itself. Everything is just a swipe away. You can swipe left to access all the important camera settings such as image resolution, GPS, timer, touch to capture and more. A swipe right will take you modes and filters section.

Experiment with exciting modes and filters

The camera app on Honor 7A is feature rich than that of Redmi Note 5. It offers a plethora of features to enhance your photography experience in everyday life. The camera app offers standard Photo, Pro Photo (manual mode), Video, Pro video, HDR, Night shot, Panorama, Light painting, Time-lapse, Filters, watermark and more. The intuitive camera app also offers a variety of exciting 'Color filters' to give a new life to your pictures. The array of carefully crafted filters can turn an ordinary picture into a piece of art.

Much more than a capable camera smartphone

Besides the capable dual-lens camera hardware and a selfie camera, Honor 7A also ticks all other boxes of beings the best budget Android smartphone. Honor 7A also features a FullView display that offers a pixel density of 282ppi, 16M colors and an impressive 75.4% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a fast fingerprint sensor, best-in-class hardware and software and a powerful 3,000 mAh battery unit for an enhanced smartphone user experience.

Honor 7A also features a dedicated microSD card slot to conveniently expand the phone's internal memory to up to 256 GB. With a superfast octa-core Snapdragon processor, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB ROM - there's more to the Honor 7A than meets the eye. Honor 7A is arguably one of the finest performing smartphones in the price range.

Honor 7A comes in Blue, Black and Gold colors in a sleek and stylish form-factor making it the perfect phone for young Indian consumers in sub Rs. 10,000 price-segment.