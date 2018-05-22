Honor 7A, Honor 7C India launch: Watch the live streaming here

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch it two new semi-budget smartphone Honor 7A and Honor 7C in India today. With the launch of these new phones, the company is expanding it's 7- series line-up in the country. Both the phones are already launched in China earlier this year.

Now, the company is finally launching the phone in India. The expected price of the smartphone is below Rs 10,000 segment. The phones will be exclusively available on Flipkart for sale.

As for the specification, the Honor 7A boasts a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM, Adreno 505 GPU and 32GB storage capacity.

On the camera part, the smartphone features a dual-rear camera setup with 13MP + 2MP sensors configuration expected. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video call. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0 out of the box.

The Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and an 18:9 display aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor which will be supported by a 3GB RAM.

On camera part. It sports a 13MP + 2MP dual-rear camera setup at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera. The 7C comes with a 3,000 mAh battery and is expected to be priced around Rs 10,000.

Both the phones come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphones will be available in black, gold and blue colours, Honor 7C will also come in an additional red colour.

If you are interested in these smartphones, so you can catch the live streaming below.

