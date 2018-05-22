Honor 7A, Honor 7C India Launch Highlights: Price, specifications and availability

Honor 7A and Honor 7C are expected to launch in India today. Although the smartphone is launch in China earlier, the Indian pricing of the devices will be revealed today. With the launch of these new phones, the company is expanding it's 7- series line-up in the country. The smartphones will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Honor 7A specifications

The Honor 7A which was launch in China sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC teamed up with 2GB/3GB RAM, Adreno 505 GPU and 32GB storage capacity. Both the variants will have a microSD card slot supporting up to a whopping 256GB of expandable storage space.

The Honor 7A has an 8MP selfie camera with soft selfie light for better low-light selfie shots. Honor 7A comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors. The 2GB RAM variant of the smartphone has a single 13MP primary camera at its rear. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0 out of the box.

Honor 7C specifications

The Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch TFT LCD IPS display that delivers an HD+ resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is fueled by a 14nm octa-core processor that is clocked at 1.8GHz, with Adreno 506 GPU on top. As stated, the Honor 7C offers 3GB/4GB RAM of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage depending on the variant.

On the optics front, the smartphone houses a dual camera at its back. The vertically arranged rear camera setup comprises a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The secondary sensor will allow users to take photos with a shallow depth of field so the subject stands out. The rear cameras are also accompanied by a LED flash module.

We will be covering the live updates of the launch event happening in Delhi. Stay tuned for more information...

11:35 am: The Indian media has arrived, the launch likely to kick-off after few minutes.

11:51: Honor Club app is available on Google Play Store.

11:55: Sumit Arora, Director GTM Mobiles takes the stage to tell more about the products.

11:56: The Honor 7A's camera is touted as the 'Most Approachable' camera. The smartphone packs 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera mastered in delivering sharp images. The new Honor 7 comes with an 8-megapixel front camera.

12:00: The Honor 7A also features the Face Unlock feature and a biometric scanner on the back. The smartphones sport a 5.7-inch FullView display, 2.5D tempered glass.

12:02: The Honor 7A will available in Black, Blue, and Gold colour variants. To enhance the Real-time audio monitoring system

the company has added a Party mode allows users to connect up to nine devices. Huawei Histen offers 3D sound effects. It runs the latest EMUI 8.0 wrapped under Android 8.0 Oreo.

12:06: The phone is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery. The device also offers Single Touch for Paytm payments only for the Indian market.

12:08: Now coming to the Honor 7C.

12:11: Unveiling the camera specs of the Honor 7C Sumit Arora, Director of GTM says, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup on the rear with 13MP + 2MP rear camera sensors.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants. It also runs the latest EMUI 8.0 wrapped under Android 8.0 Oreo.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia took selfie with the team.

12:23: Honor 7A prices at Rs 8,999 exclusively on Flipkart

12:26: The Honor 7C 3GB/32GB variant for Rs 9,999, while the 4GB/64GB variant for Rs 11,999.

12:27: The Honor 7C will be exclusively available on Amazon.in