Honor 7A launched in India: Price starts at Rs 8,999

At a high voltage event in Delhi, Honor has launched is new budget-smartphone -Honor 7A and 7C. Both the phones packed with a dual-lens rear camera setup and a sleek design. Along with the impressive design both the phones arrive with face unlocking feature.

The launch has cleared that the Honor 7C will be available on Amazon from 31st May 2018, 12:00 noon onwards. During the event P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said, "Honor is committed to scale new heights of product innovation and customer centricity through its products. At Honor, we have always focused on simplifying the lives and needs of our consumers by bringing together seamless smartphone experiences at affordable price points."

7A and 7C come with a fast fingerprint sensor to give the consumers an enhanced smartphone experience. Providing 18:9 full display on a 3000 mAh battery with best-in-class hardware and software, the smartphones will also give best gaming experience to their users.

Disaply and design Honor 7A The Honor 7A sports a 5.7-inch screen and 18:9 aspect ratio FullView display. The FullView display screen offers a resolution of 282ppi, 75.4% screen-to-body ratio, and 16M colors. The premium looking device comes in aluminum body with Blue, Black and Gold colors options. The Honor 7A also features face unlock and fast fingerprint scanner for better security. Under the hood Honor 7A Honor 7A comes with a dual camera module on the rear with the combination of 13MP + 2MP dual-lens. The Dual lens along with geo-tagging, and touch focus help you deliver the perfect shot. The front camera is loaded with 8MP front camera, F/2.2 wide aperture along with smart soft light LED to capture perfect selfie in low-light condition. Top features of Honor 7X Price and Availability The Honor 7A will be available on Flipkart starting from May 29th 2018 at INR 8999 (3+32GB) starting 12:00 noon. The phones will be available in Black, Blue and Gold color options and will be bundled with a charger, standard Micro-USB cable in a box. Both devices will come with standard 12 months service warranty.