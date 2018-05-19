Honor 7A and the 7C will launch in India on the 22nd of May

Honor, the Huawei backed smartphone brand recently launched its flagship smartphone, the Honor 10 in India for a price of Rs 32,999. And now, the company is all set to launch two more budget-centric Android-powered smartphones, the Honor 7A and the Honor 7C. According to a recent report, these smartphones are likely to retail for at an attractive price tag (less than Rs 10,000) and will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Considering the pricing and specifications, these smartphones will be directly competing against the likes Xiaomi Redmi 5 series of smartphones. Here are the complete tech specifications of the Honor 7C and the Honor 7A.

Honor 7A specifications

The Honor 7A boasts a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC teamed up with 2GB/3GB RAM, Adreno 505 GPU and 32GB storage capacity. Both the variants will have a microSD card slot supporting up to a whopping 256GB of expandable storage space.

The Honor 7A has an 8MP selfie camera with soft selfie light for better low-light selfie shots. The smartphone includes connectivity features such as Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB and 4G LTE. There is a slew of sensors such as fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor and gravity sensor.

The smartphone also comes with the recent face unlock feature, which uses facial recognition to unlock the device. When it comes to the camera aspects, the 3GB RAM variant of Honor 7A comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors. The 2GB RAM variant of the smartphone has a single 13MP primary camera at its rear. Both the variants are said to feature AI-based features as well as bokeh mode. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0 out of the box.

Honor 7C specifications

the Honor 7C ships with a 5.99-inch TFT LCD IPS display that delivers an HD+ resolution of 1440×720 pixels. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 14nm octa-core processor that is clocked at 1.8GHz, with Adreno 506 GPU on top.

As stated, the Honor 7C offers 3GB/4GB RAM of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage depending on the variant. Storage space on both models is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. On the optics front, the smartphone flaunts a dual camera at its back. The vertically arranged rear camera setup comprises a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The secondary sensor will allow users to take photos with a shallow depth of field so the subject stands out. The rear cameras are also accompanied by a LED flash module.