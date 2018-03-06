Honor 7C to be launched on March 12: Coming with dual cameras, face recognition and more

Huawei's sub-brand is all set to launch a new smartphone in the market soon. The company has now started sending out press invites for a launch event that will be held in China on March 12. As per the invite, the company is going to launch Honor 7C which will possibly be a mid-ranger. The invite also reveals some interesting details about the upcoming phone.

Honor has given hints about a dual camera setup where one will be a telephoto lens, beautification mode, face recognition technology, dual SIM support, and a 5.99-inch display. Interestingly, the smartphone could ship with a pair of headphones or the company might also be suggesting at audio features of the new smartphone. It could have stereo speakers. At this point, we are just speculating.

In any case, with this invite Honor has confirmed the existence of the smartphone. Honor 7C was earlier spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA. Notably, the certification website also revealed some of the key specifications of the device as well.

According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone came with a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone was powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor which was paired with either 3GB/ 4GB of RAM. The smartphone was equipped with dual cameras at the rear comprising of 20-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors. Up front, the device had an 8-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, the phone was said to be backed by a 2900mAh battery and was running on Android Oreo. Connectivity options included Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS. The listing revealed that the smartphone measured 158.3x76.7x7.8mm and weighed 164 grams. Honor 7C is likely to be available in Black, Gold, and Blue color options.

Apart from this, previous rumors have suggested that the smartphone could likely be priced around $249.99 (roughly Rs. 16,300). The smartphone is also expected to feature a metal body design. In any case, everything will be revealed in the coming days. Do watch out this space for more information about Honor 7C.

