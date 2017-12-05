Honor 7X to launch today, watch live webcast here

We are just a few hours away from the official unveiling of Huawei's latest dual-lens camera smartphone- Honor 7X. The Chinese tech giant is going to unveil the new smartphone in a global launch event in London.

Successor to Honor 6X, the new Honor 7X smartphone brings some noticeable generation upgrades (Software and Hardware) to fight the likes of Xiaomi Mi A1, Lenovo K8 Note, Moto G5S/G5S Plus, etc. The smartphone will be launched in two variants- 2GB RAM+16GB ROM and 3GB+32GB in the Indian market and will be an Amazon exclusive product.

Here's the link to watch the live stream of the unveiling of new Honor 7X in London. Honor 7X (first impression) flaunts a 5.93-inch full HD+ resolution display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels.

The smartphone is aimed at price-conscious consumers who want to experience how a dual-camera setup can improve the photography experience. Honor 7X offers a better dual-lens camera setup when compared with the previous Honor 6X. The smartphone features a 16MP+2MP dual-lens camera setup that can capture bokeh shots and deliver good image output.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Kirin 659 octa-core SoC paired with either 4GB of RAM. The handset will offer either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. Honor 7X is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the rear and it comprises of a 16-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Up front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera.

Honor 7X is backed by a 3340mAh battery and it will run on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMIU 5.1 skin on top. It measures 156.50 x 75.30 x 7.60 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 165.00 grams.

The Huawei Honor 7X is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G, and 4G. Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

The smartphone will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold color options.