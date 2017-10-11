Honor 7X launched: Better design, upgraded processor, cameras and more

As scheduled Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched the Honor 7X at an event in China. The 7X is basically the successor to the last year's mid-range device Honor 6X which featured dual cameras for the first time.

What are the upgrades this time? Well, the new Honor smartphone features a large 18:9 display, better processor, and upgraded cameras. The smartphone also comes in three variants. Honor 7X will go on sale in China starting October 17 and will be available in Aurora Blue, Gold, and Black color options.

As for the pricing, Honor 7X with 32GB internal storage is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,849), the 64GB model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,806), and finally, the 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,883).

Honor 7X Features and Specifications The smartphone comes with a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) curved display with 18:9 screen ratio. The device features minimal bezels and has a metal unibody design. Honor 7X is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC (4 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.36GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz). The handset offers 4GB of RAM and comes in three storage models as mentioned earlier. Honor 7X supports expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card which can be placed in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Cameras, Battery and Software As for the cameras, the smartphone is equipped with dual cameras at the rear and it comprises of a 16-megapixel sensor as well as a 2-megapixel sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3340mAh battery and it runs on EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Other Features There is a fingerprint scanner at the back side. The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7X offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS / GLONASS.