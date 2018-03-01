Honor 7X oreo beta update is live for four European countries

Honor which is Huawei's sub-brand today announced the release of Orea beta program live for Honor 7X users in Italy, Spain, France and Germany. As per the reports from Beebom the users signing up for the program will get beta builds of the Oreo update for the Honor 7X with improved features and specifications.

The improved features in the Honor 7X include a new refined UI along with improved performance and stability. The new features also include Huawei's AI feature, which would be interesting to see how well they perform on the Honor 7X.

As per some reports from Beebom the phone will get a stable Android 8 Oreo build by the second half of this year.

Top features of Honor 7X

That said let's have a quick look at what the device has to offer in terms of specs and features.

The Honor 7X features a unibody metal design that gives it a sleek and premium look. The device is pretty light when held.

There is a hybrid SIM card slot at the left edge of the Honor 7X and the power button and volume controls are at the right edge. The bottom of the smartphone houses the micro USB charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack and the speaker grilles. At the top, there is a microphone.

Honor 7X boasts of a 5.93-inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display and features 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7X makes use of an octa-core 2.3GHz Kirin 659 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. There are two different storage options - 32GB and 64GB and the same can be expanded further using a microSD card as the device features a hybrid card slot. Though this processor is no match to the Snapdragon 835 SoC seen on the flagship smartphones in terms of performance, it does render a snappy experience in our everyday routine.

The battery capacity of the Honor 7X is 3340mAh and it does a good job in powering the 18:9 display

Stay tuned at www.gizbot.com for all latest tech related news