Honor 7X to be Amazon exclusive: Sale starts from December 7 at 12:00 PM

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor 7X smartphone in India. Earlier reports have suggested December 5 launch. And it looks like it will be unveiled on that day because Amazon India has now created a banner for the upcoming Honor 7X. The e-commerce site has further stated that the smartphone will be going on sale starting December 7.

And not only that the e-commerce portal has also created a dedicated landing page for the Honor 7X and it is for sure that the device will be Amazon India exclusive. The sales will basically start from 12:00 PM onwards on December 7. Interestingly, the e-commerce site has also opened the registrations for the smartphone. People who register could win 1000+ prizes including paid trips, smartphones, power banks, and headphones.

In any case, the smartphone is coming soon to India. While the smartphone has already been launched in China, as far as specifications go, the Honor 7X (first impression) flaunts a 5.93-inch full HD+ resolution display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. The smartphone also gets a 2.5D glass on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Kirin 659 octa-core SoC paired with either 4GB of RAM. The handset will offer either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. Honor 7X is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the rear and it comprises of a 16-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. Up front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera.

Honor 7X will be backed by a 3340mAh battery and it will run on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMIU 5.1 skin on top. It measures 156.50 x 75.30 x 7.60 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 165.00 grams.

The Huawei Honor 7X is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G, and 4G. Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

The smartphone will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold color options.