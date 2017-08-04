You can buy the Honor 8 Lite at no cost EMI from August 5

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has rolled out an attractive payment mode for the buyers of the Honor 8 Lite smartphone.

The financing scheme called Triple Zero for the Honor 8 Lite will be available from August 5 to August 15 across the country. This Triple Zero financing scheme includes benefits such as zero down payment, zero interest rate and zero processing fee. Eventually, this scheme is pretty beneficial to the buyers who may not be able to pay for the smartphone at a stretch.

With this Triple Zero scheme, buyers of the Honor 8 Lite can get this smartphone with the EMI payment options ranging from 8, 9 to 10 months at no additional processing fee as per their convenience. This payment scheme can be availed in association with Bajaj Finance and is available only for a limited time period.

The Honor 8 Lite has been launched in the country at a price point of Rs. 17,999. The smartphone is a watered-down variant of the Honor 8 with advanced features. During our review period, we found the device to be a decent performer with impressive specs and features given its mid-range price tag.

On the specs front, the Honor 8 Lite flaunts a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with EMUI 5.0, the smartphone is based on the in-house octa-core Kirin 655 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a 12MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor and LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper that has a 77-degree wide-angle lens. The connectivity features on board the smartphone are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and a hybrid SIM card slot. A 3000mAh battery powers the Honor 8 Lite giving the device a decent backup.