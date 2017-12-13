Honor 8 Pro and 6X prices slashed in India: Up to Rs. 4,000 discount

Popular E-commerce site Amazon is now offering discounts on several Honor smartphones. As such the company is offering discounts up to Rs. 4,000 on Honor 8 Pro and Rs. 2,000 on Honor 6X smartphones.

This is basically a limited period offer which is already live and will go up until December 19. And it might be the right time to buy these devices. Honor 8 Pro is now available for Rs. 25,999 whereas Honor 6X is available at Rs. 11,999 for the 64 GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 32 GB variant.

If you are interested here is what the smartphones have to offer.

Honor 6X

Honor 6X comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The smartphone further features 1.7GHz octa-core Kirin 655 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable internal storage, runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 3340mAh battery.

As far as the cameras are concerned, Honor 6X sports a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The handset measures 150.90 x 72.60 x 8.20 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 162.00 grams.

The Huawei Honor 6X is a dual SIM device and offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro comes with a 5.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2560 pixels at a PPI of 515 pixels per inch. The smartphone features a 1.8GHz octa-core Kirin 960 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, runs Android 7.0 and is powered by a 4000mAh nonremovable battery.

Huawei Honor 8 Pro packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The handset measures 157.00 x 77.50 x 6.97 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 184.00 grams.

Honor 8 Pro is also a dual SIM smartphone that offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, FM, 3G, and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.