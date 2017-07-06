Honor 8 Pro with 6GB RAM launched at Rs. 29,999; sale debuts on July 10 via Amazon

Honor 8 Pro was already announced officially in India on June 23 at an event in Mumbai. At the time of its launch, the company did not announce the price of the smartphone. Today, they have announced that the Honor 8 Pro will be priced at Rs. 29,999 in India.

Honor has already confirmed that the smartphone will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India starting from July 10 at 6 PM. The handset has been launched in Midnight Black and Navy Blue color variants. As it is an upgraded variant over the Honor 8, it packs in better specifications and improved features such as higher battery capacity, dual camera setup, and better RAM.

Let's take a look at the details of the Honor 8 Pro (here's our Honor 8 Pro first impressions) from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display and design The Honor 8 Pro is made out of glass and metal. This combination not only gives a premium look to the smartphone but also makes it sturdy. The device features 2.5D curved glass at its front. The handset flaunts a 5.7-inch 2K 1440p LTPS LCD display with the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Hardware and OS The Honor 8 Pro is equipped with the company's in-house Kirin 960 octa-core processor that is teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB default memory capacity that can be further expanded via a microSD card. On the software front, the device is based on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with EMUI 5.1 custom skin. Camera The latest market entrant from Honor boasts of a 12MP dual camera setup with Leica lens as seen on the flagship models - Huawei P9 and Huawei P10. The dual camera can capture depth of field information to render bokeh effect. The rear camera has laser auto focus, LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 4K video recording. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. Connectivity and battery The Honor 8 Pro gets the power from a 4000mAh battery and comes bundled with connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, hybrid SIM card slots, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and an IR blaster.