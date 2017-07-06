Honor 8 Pro launching today in India: Watch the live stream at 2 PM

Huawei's sub-brand Honor already announced the new smartphone Honor 8 Pro last month in India. However, the company is officially launching the device today July 6, in the country.

The event will be happening in Delhi and will start at 2 PM. The good news though, Honor will also be live-streaming the launch event. So if you are interested, you can watch it by clicking here. Furthermore, you can also visit the company's official social media channels for real-time updates about everything that will be going on during the event.

The main piece of information will be the pricing and the availability details that the company will reveal during the launch of Honor 8 Pro. According to a recent report, the Honor 8 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 29,999 in India.

Besides, Honor 8 Pro is an upgrade to the Honor 8 and comes with better specifications in terms of battery, RAM, and OS.

Display, RAM, Processors and Storage Honor 8 Pro comes with a 5.7-inch QHD (1440×2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 960 octa-core processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The device offers 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card. Cameras The Honor 8 Pro is the latest smartphone to join the dual camera bandwagon and thus it comes with a pair of 12-megapixel sensors where one sensor will help capture images in RGBw while the other sensor will capture details in monochrome. Further, the camera setup will come along with f/2.2 aperture, laser auto-focus, LED flash, and 4K video recording support. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Battery and Software The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 custom skin on top. Other Features Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, rear fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support, infrared sensor and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone measures 157 x 77.50 x 6.97 mm and weighs 184 grams. Interestingly, Honor has also partnered with GoPro for the smartphone. So customers will be getting the GoPro Quik Mobile video editing app pre-installed on the Honor 8 Pro.