Honor 80 GT Launched: Check Specs, Price, And Availability Of Premium Android Smartphone News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Honor launched its Honor 80 series last month, but had withheld a device until this week. The Chinese smartphone company has officially released the Honor 80 GT Android smartphone, which sits in between the standard edition and the Honor 80 Pro. Let's look at all the available information about the Honor 80 GT Android phone.

Honor 80 GT Specifications, Features

Honor was rumored to launch four smartphones under the Honor 80 series. The base model Honor 80 SE, the Honor 80 standard, the Honor 80 Pro, and the Honor 80 Pro+ were to have slightly varying display sizes, battery capacities, and charging speeds. It seems Honor has offered just three models: the standard Honor 80, the Honor 80 GT, and the Honor 80 Pro.

The Honor 80 GT smartphone is similar to the Honor 80 Pro. Both smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Buyers have the option to choose between 12GB and 16GB of RAM, but there's a single 256GB onboard storage option.

The Honor 80 GT has a slightly smaller 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 1080 X 2400 pixels resolution. The 1080p display has a 10-bit color depth, 100 percent DCI-P3, 1,400 nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Honor has embedded a triple camera setup on the back of the Honor 80 GT. It consists of a 54MP f/1.9 Sony IMX800 lens with a 1/1.49" sensor. There's an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP dedicated macro lens. The Honor smartphone has a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The Honor 80 GT is powered by a 4800mAh battery, which supports Honor's 66W fast charging technology. The smartphone runs Magic UI 7.0 OS based on Android 12. Needless to mention, Android 13 has been out for a few months.

Honor 80 GT Price, Availability

Honor has launched its Honor 80 series in China. The Honor 80 GT is available in Black, Blue, and White color options. The smartphone is priced at CNY 3299 (approx. ₹39,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant while the 16GB+256GB model costs CNY 3599 (approx. ₹43,000).

Honor hasn't yet confirmed the availability of the Honor 80 GT outside China. However, the brand does launch its smartphones in several international markets.

