Honor 8A Charm Red Edition with 3GB RAM to launch on January 29

When it comes to affordable smartphones, Honor has some impressive devices under its umbrella. The company has introduced its recent affordable smartphone Honor 8A earlier this month in its hometown China. The device was released as Honor Play 8A in China with a price tag of 999 Yuan (approximately Rs 10,000). The device is currently available in three different color options including Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold and Magic Night Black colors. Now, the company has released a new color variant of its affordable smartphone.

Honor has announced the Honor 8A Charm Red color variant in China. The company has made this announcement via its official Weibo account and the new color variant of the device will be available from January 29 starting 10:08 AM in China itself. In terms of pricing and specifications, the Honor 8A Charm Red color option carries similar pricing and set of features as the regular variant of the smartphone.

Honor 8A specifications and features:

The Honor 8A sports a 6.09-inch IPS LCD display panel that offers a 720 x 1560 pixels HD+ resolution. The display comes with a teardrop notch on top that accommodates the front camera of the device. At its core, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with IMG Power VR GE8320 GPU for graphics. For multitasking, the smartphone makes use of a 3GB RAM which is combined with a 32GB/64GB storage option. You do get an option to extend the memory of the device to up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The camera internals includes a single lens rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP primary sensor that has an aperture value of f/1.8. To capture selfies and for video calls, there is an 8MP camera at the front that has an aperture index of f/2.0. There is a 3,020mAh battery unit backing up the device.

