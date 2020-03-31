Honor 8A Prime With Helio P35 Processor, 13MP Camera Launched: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

It seems Honor isn't done launching new phones, even during the pandemic situation. The company has silently launched its latest entry-level smartphone - the Honor 8A Prime today in Russia. Earlier, the company launched the Honor Play 9A and the Honor 30S smartphones in China. The highlights of the smartphone are waterdrop notch design, Helio P35 processor, and a lot more all you need to know:

Honor 8A Prime Price

The Honor 8A Prime is launched Dark Blue, Midnight Black and Emerald Green color options. It is an entry-level smartphone priced at Roubles 9,990 (approx. $126 and Rs. 8,820).

Honor 8A Prime Specifications

The Honor 8A is powered by the 2.5GHz MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device storage can be expanded via microSD card slot. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system on top of EMUI 9.0. The smartphone also comes with preloaded GMS (Google Mobile Services).

The company is yet to reveal the display specifications of the phone. However, it does mention that the dimension of the phone will be 156.28 x 73.5 x 8.22mm and it weighs 150 grams.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Honor 8A Prime features a 13MP single rear camera setup along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera sensor placed underneath the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls.

Besides, the rear panel also features a biometric fingerprint scanner for security. The Honor 8A Prime draws power from a 3,020 mAh non-removable battery. On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, microUSB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.

Let's see when the company is planning to launch this smartphone in other markets including India.

