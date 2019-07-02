Honor 8C Gets Another Price Slash — Now Available At Rs. 8,999 On Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor launched an entry-segment smartphone- the 8c for the Indian market last year. The device offered a notched display panel, dual-rear cameras and some other decent hardware under Rs. 13,000 price tag.

Earlier in February, the handset received a temporary price cut of Rs. 1,000, but, now the company has slashed the price of the device again.

Honor 8C Discount Details:

The Honor 8C base model's price has been axed in the country by Rs. 1,000. The smartphone was announced with an initial price of Rs 11,999 and has been discounted a couple of times since its launch. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage is now retailing for Rs. 8,999 following the latest discount.

The device can be purchased with the discounted price on Amazon.in. One can choose from Black and Blue color options. Notably, the top model of the Honor 8C is still selling with its original launch price of Rs. 12,999.

What Makes Honor 8C A Good Buy?

The Honor 8C is amongst those few handsets that offer some capable hardware for a budget price. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is an iPhone like notch on top for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the device runs on a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 632 chipset clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB RAM. It offers a maximum storage option of 64GB which is further expandable via microSD.

For photography, the Honor 8C makes use of dual camera sensors at the back panel with a 13MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera app offers features such as HDR, Bokeh Effect, and Face Detection, etc. For selfies, the notch up front packs an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The fingerprint reader for biometric authentication is housed on the rear panel. Backing up the unit is a capacious 4,000mAh battery. If you are looking for a competent budget smartphone, then you can consider this device.

