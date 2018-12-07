Honor 8C First Sale: Begins on December 10 at Amazon

Honor today announced the first sale of Honor 8C on Amazon.in to begin from 10th December 2018, 12:00 AM IST.

Suhail Tariq, CMO at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, "We are excited to have exclusively partnered with Amazon for the Honor 8C, our newest member. With our new product, we aim to prioritize effortless user experience backed by 4000mAh, 6.26-inch HD+ Notch display and three card slots to meet consumer needs."

Tariq said, "Honor 8C, backed with a powerful battery support runs for 2 days in one charge and lets users be unstoppable. Furthermore, our partnership with Amazon will support us in connecting with users and we hope that consumers receive the Honor 8C with the same enthusiasm and zeal as they have done for all our products."

The Honor 8C is backed by a 4000mAh powerful battery, 13 MP+2 MP AI Dual camera, and a large 15.9cm HD+ Notch display for a long-lasting experience.

The new smartphone will be available in 4GB + 32GB at Rs. 11,999 and 4GB + 64GB at Rs.12,999 variants exclusively on Amazon.

Honor has additionally announced Jio Benefits worth Rs. 4450+100GB Jio 4G Data.T&C.

Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said, "We are happy to announce the sale of the much-awaited Honor 8C smartphone starting 10th December 2018 on Amazon.in."

It is powered with Snapdragon 632 8x 1.8GHz Qualcomm Kryo 250 CPU combined with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB storage. It also offers 3-card slot - Dual SIM slots + MicroSD slot.

According to a company, the dual Bluetooth and 'do not disturb' mode is specifically designed keeping in mind the requirements of gamer segment of the audience.

Moreover, Honor 8C comes with 6.26-inch HD+ Notch display with TUV certification and a significantly small notch at the top which houses the front-facing camera, soft selfie light with three-level adjustments and sensors with an aim to meet the contemporary requirements of the millennials.