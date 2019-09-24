Honor 8C Top Variant Available On Discount Via Amazon: Details Inside News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor 8C, the budget smartphone that was launched back in December 2018 has received a price cut in India. The Chinese manufacturer has axed the price of the top-variant (with 4GB RAM) online. The device offers some decent set of hardware such as a primary dual-camera setup, an HD+ LCD display, and a mid-range Snapdragon chipset. Following are the details on the latest price cut:

Honor 8C Discount Details

The Honor 8C with 4GB RAM was announced at Rs. 12,999. However, with the latest discount, you will be able to buy this variant just at Rs. 9,999 from Amazon.

Notably, the 3GB RAM variant is already selling at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999 online.

You can buy the device in black and blue color options. As for the offers, you can avail no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 471 per month.

Honor 8C Key Specifications And Features

The Honor 8C bestows an HD+ LCD panel measuring 6.26-inches with TUF certification. Instead of a waterdrop notch, the device comes with an iPhone X like notch that houses the selfie camera and a bunch of sensors.

This was the first handset to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 632 chipset. The processor is aided by Adreno 506 GPU. It comes in dual RAM and storage configuration - 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage.

The device supports up to 256GB microSD card. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 UI out-of-the-box. Coming to the camera department, the dual-lens setup at the rear offers a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

It offers features such as HDR, Panorama, Bokeh, Geo Tagging, and 1080p@30fps video recording. For security, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a standard Face Unlock feature. The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAH battery unit.

